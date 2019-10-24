Baramati election 2019 results: NCP's Ajit Pawar set to win by over 1 lakh votes

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Aanantrao Pawar is cruising to a win in Baramati assembly constituency in Pune district, Maharashtra. He is leading by almost 1 lakh 20 thousand votes against his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar.

The NCP leader is looking forward to re-election for a seventh term. A high profile NCP leader, Pawar, who is also the nephew of the party chief Sharad Pawar, had earlier in 2019 resigned as MLA.

The 60-year old politician has an experience of three-decade in politics. He has served as the deputy chief minister of the state and also the minister of state for key portfolios like water resources, rural soil conservation development, power and planning.

Earlier, Ashok Mane, candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Baramati, was allegedly thrashed by some party workers, the police said on Wednesday.

As of 12:30 pm, Maharashtra trends in all 288 Assembly seats show BJP leading in 101, Shiv Sena in 64, Congress in 40, NCP in 50 and Independents in 16 seats.