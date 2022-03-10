Barabanki Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Barabanki Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Barabanki is an assembly constituency in the Barabanki district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Barabanki legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Barabanki was won by Dharmraj Singh Yadav Urf Suresh Yadav of the SP.

He defeated BSP's Surendra Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Dharam Raj.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dharmraj Singh Yadav Urf Suresh Yadav garnered 99453 votes, securing 40.54 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29705 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.11 percent.

The total number of voters in the Barabanki constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Barabanki constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.