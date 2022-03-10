Bara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bara Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Bara is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Bara legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bara was won by Dr Ajai Kumar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ajay (Bharti Munna Bhaiya).

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Dr Ajay Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Ajai Kumar garnered 79209 votes, securing 41.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 34053 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.93 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bara constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.