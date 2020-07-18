Politics Bar defectors from holding public office for five years, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal Updated : July 18, 2020 07:39 PM IST Sibal it was "unfortunate that people were deprived of fundamental rights and the Supreme Court judgment is not being implemented". Sibal said that the "endemic" of defection is due to human greed and hunger for power. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply