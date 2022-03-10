Bansi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Bansi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bansi is an assembly constituency in the Siddharthnagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bansi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bansi was won by Jai Pratap Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Lal Ji.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Jai Pratap Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jai Pratap Singh garnered 77548 votes, securing 42.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18942 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.27 percent.