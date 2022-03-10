Bansgaon Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bansgaon Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Bansgaon is an assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bansgaon legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bansgaon was won by Vimlesh Paswan of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Dharmendra Kumar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Dr Vijay Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vimlesh Paswan garnered 71966 votes, securing 40.25 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22873 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.79 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bansgaon constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.