Bansdih Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bansdih Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bansdih is an assembly constituency in the Balia district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bansdih legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Salempur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bansdih was won by Ram Govind Chaudheri of the SP. He defeated IND's Ketakee Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ram Govind.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Govind Chaudheri garnered 51201 votes, securing 24.39 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1687 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.8 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bansdih constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Bansdih constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.