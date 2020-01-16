Bank strike: Employee unions call for two-day agitation as wage hike talks fail
Updated : January 16, 2020 11:53 AM IST
The first bank strike will be held on January 31, when the finance ministry releases the Economic Survey, and February 1, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella of nine bank staff unions, said the IBA took a rigid stand on their demands in bipartite talks held on January 13.
