Bank NPAs fall by Rs 98,000 crore to Rs 9.38 lakh crore by June end this year, says Anurag Thakur
Updated : November 25, 2019 02:59 PM IST
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur was responding to Congress MP Deepak Baij's query on the details of the amount of NPAs of various banks written off during the last five years.
The gross NPAs stood at Rs 3,23,464 crore on March 31, 2015 and increased to over Rs 10.36 lakh crore figure by the end of 2017-18 fiscal on March 31, Thakur added.
The SCBs wrote off Rs 13,744 crore in FY2018-19 under 'Agriculture and Allied Activities', while Rs 40,175 crore came under 'Services-Trade' head.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more