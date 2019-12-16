#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Bangladesh Victory Day: India is destroying relationship with strategically-vital country it birthed today with Citizenship Act

Updated : December 16, 2019 02:58 PM IST

For three generations, savagery shaped the life of Hindus in what is now Bangladesh—driving millions across the border into West Bengal, Tripura and Assam, in turn opening up grinding conflicts with indigenous communities, and straining the resources of newly-independent India to breaking point.
To understand the seriousness of the threat requires a grasp of the political power of communalism in Bangladesh’s history, and politics.
The bottom line is this: India is weakening a key ally for at-best-tenuous gains. And as Team India works overtime to bowl itself out in Dhaka, Beijing is watching from the stands, quietly smiling
Bangladesh Victory Day: India is destroying relationship with strategically-vital country it birthed today with Citizenship Act
