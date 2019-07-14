cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Business

Bangladesh ex-dictator HM Ershad dies at 89

Updated : July 14, 2019 04:33 PM IST

He assumed power as the military chief in 1982 and declared himself president the following year.
Ershad ruled the country from 1982 to 1990.
Bangladesh ex-dictator HM Ershad dies at 89
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Analysis: 5 big takeaways from Infosys Q1FY20 earnings

Analysis: 5 big takeaways from Infosys Q1FY20 earnings

Chandrayaan-2 undergoes final preparations for July 15 launch

Chandrayaan-2 undergoes final preparations for July 15 launch

After Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank detects Rs 1,775 core fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

After Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank detects Rs 1,775 core fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV