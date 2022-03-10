Bangermau Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bangermau Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bangermau is an assembly constituency in the Unnao district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bangermau legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bangermau was won by Kuldeep Singh Sengar of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Badaloo Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Badlu Khan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kuldeep Singh Sengar garnered 87657 votes, securing 43.38 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28327 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.02 percent.