Bangalore South Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Krishnappa won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate RK Ramesh by a margin of over 30,000 votes. Krishnappa, one of the tallest BJP leaders in the region, has been a member of the legislative assembly from Bangalore South since 2008. He secured 46.01 percent of the total votes polled.

Bangalore South (General) is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Bengaluru Urban district in Karnataka. It is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary constituency. According to Election Commission data, BJP's M Krishnappa won this seat for the fourth time in a row. Krishnappa sailed through the Karnataka election 2023 by defeating Congress' RK Ramesh by 49,699 votes.

Krishnappa won the constituency with 51.35 percent of the total vote. This is equivalent to 1,95,564 votes. Congress' RK Ramesh was the runner up with 38.35 percent of the vote, or 1,46,252 votes. Janata Dal Secular's A H Vishwanath came in third with 6.44 percent of the vote, or 24,558 votes.

The constituency has a total of 581,422 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The number of male general voters is 311,427, female general voters are 269,878, and 103 voters identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 86.66 and an approximate literacy rate of 85 percent. Bangalore South is the largest Assembly constituency in Karnataka and has three-and-a-half-times more voters than the smallest constituency, Sringeri.

According to Election Commission of India data, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.6 percent in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 52.86 percent, in 2013 - 56.03 percent and in 2008 - 43.99 percent.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

This year, three parties are vying for power in Karnataka. The BJP is focused on retaining its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture the seats it lost in the previous election. Additionally, Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has confidently stated that his party will secure a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.