Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsBangalore South Election Results | BJP bets on three time winner M Krishnappa

Bangalore South Election Results | BJP bets on three-time winner M Krishnappa

Bangalore South Election Results | BJP bets on three-time winner M Krishnappa
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 12, 2023 2:43:50 PM IST (Published)

Bangalore South Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Krishnappa won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate RK Ramesh by a margin of over 30,000 votes. Krishnappa, one of the tallest BJP leaders in the region, has been a member of the legislative assembly from Bangalore South since 2008. He secured 46.01 percent of the total votes polled.

Bangalore South (General) is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Bengaluru Urban district in Karnataka. It is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary constituency.

The constituency has a total of 581,422 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The number of male general voters is 311,427, female general voters are 269,878, and 103 voters identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 86.66 and an approximate literacy rate of 85 percent. Bangalore South is the largest Assembly constituency in Karnataka and has three-and-a-half-times more voters than the smallest constituency, Sringeri.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Krishnappa won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate RK Ramesh by a margin of over 30,000 votes.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X