Bangalore South Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Krishnappa won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate RK Ramesh by a margin of over 30,000 votes. Krishnappa, one of the tallest BJP leaders in the region, has been a member of the legislative assembly from Bangalore South since 2008. He secured 46.01 percent of the total votes polled.

Bangalore South (General) is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Bengaluru Urban district in Karnataka. It is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary constituency.

The constituency has a total of 581,422 voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The number of male general voters is 311,427, female general voters are 269,878, and 103 voters identify as other. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 86.66 and an approximate literacy rate of 85 percent. Bangalore South is the largest Assembly constituency in Karnataka and has three-and-a-half-times more voters than the smallest constituency, Sringeri.

