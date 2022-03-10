Banga Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Banga Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Banga is an assembly constituency in the Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Banga legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Banga was won by Sukhwinder Kumar of the SAD. He defeated AAP's Harjot.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Tarlochan Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhwinder Kumar garnered 45,256 votes, securing 36.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,893 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.54 percent.

The total number of voters in the Banga constituency stands at 1,65,283 with 80,047 male voters and 85,230 female voters.