Banda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Banda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Banda is an assembly constituency in the Banda district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Banda legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Banda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Banda was won by Prakash Dwivedi of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Madhusudan Kushwaha.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Vivek Kumar Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Prakash Dwivedi garnered 83169 votes, securing 45.61 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 32828 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18 percent.