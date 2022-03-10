0

  Balrampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Balrampur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Balrampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Balrampur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Balrampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Balrampur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Balrampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Balrampur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Balrampur is an assembly constituency in the Balrampur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .
The Balrampur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Balrampur was won by Palturam of the BJP.
He defeated INC's Shivlal.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Jagram Paswan.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Palturam garnered 89401 votes, securing 46.25 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 24860 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.86 percent.
The total number of voters in the Balrampur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
 
