Baloch activists disrupt Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech in US

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left red-faced while addressing a gathering at a community event in the US when pro-Balochistan activists started raising slogans, demanding an end to human rights violations.

Speaking at Washington's Capital One Arena on Sunday, Khan said that a 'Naya Pakistan' was being created in front of people's eyes.

"People ask where is 'Naya Pakistan', it is being created in front of your eyes," The Dawn quoted him as saying.



#WATCH Baloch activists disrupt Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech during a community event in Washington DC, USA. pic.twitter.com/S9xdXF1yt8

— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

In a Twitter post, the World Baloch Organisation wrote: "We urge President

@realDonaldTrump to help ensure an end to #EnforcedDisappearances, torture and extra-judicial killings by authorities in Pakistan."