Balluana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Balluana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Balluana is an assembly constituency in the Fazilka district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Balluana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Balluana was won by Nathu Ram of the INC. He defeated SAD's Parkash Singh Bhatti.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Gurtej Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nathu Ram garnered 65607 votes, securing 45.96 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15449 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.82 percent.

The total number of voters in the Balluana constituency stands at 183929 with 85055 male voters and 98871 female voters.

The Balluana constituency has a literacy level of 63 percent.