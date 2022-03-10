Ballia Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ballia Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ballia Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Balia district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Ballia Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ballia Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ballia Nagar was won by Anand of the BJP. He defeated SP's Laxman. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Narad Rai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Anand garnered 92889 votes, securing 49.96 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 40011 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.52 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ballia Nagar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Ballia Nagar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.