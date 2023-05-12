Bellary City Election Result Live | Nara Bharat Reddy of Congress wins by 37,863 votes

Bellary city Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Nara Bharath Reddy of Congress defeated Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha's Gali Lakshmi Aruna by 37,863 votes.

Nara Bharat Reddy of Congress won the Bellary City constituency by 37,863 votes, defeating Gali Lakshmi Aruna reddy of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha. Bellary City is a constituency in Central Karnataka's Bellary district. The constituency's history is marred by the expulsion of G Janardhan Reddy, a mining tycoon and brother of the incumbent MLA G Somashekara Reddy, who was banished from Bellary last year by the Supreme Court due to multiple CBI cases.

These legal proceedings followed revelations by the Karnataka Lokayukta, which exposed Janardhan Reddy's alleged involvement in a mining scandal and ultimately contributed to the Congress party's victory in the 2013 elections for this seat.

Somashekara Reddy, the victorious candidate in 2018, is determined to secure another term in the face of growing anti-incumbency sentiments. However, the electoral fortunes of both Somashekara and Bharath have recently suffered a setback with the emergence of a new political entity, the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha. Spearheaded by Janardhan Reddy and his wife Aruna Laxmi, this party has entered the electoral race, employing the symbol of a football, and highlighting Janardhan's "development" legacy from his previous stint as a BJP minister.

Nara Bharath Reddy from Congress, Anil Lad from JD(S) and Gali Somashekhara Reddy of BJP are battling it out for the Bellary constituency in this year's Karnataka Assembly Election.

Somashekhara won the seat in 2018, defeating Anil.H. Lad of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 16,155 votes. Reddy and Lad had been taking turns at winning the Bellary City constituency. Lad had won from the constituency in 2013 and Reddy was the winner in 2008.

The constituency has a total of 21,4975 voters, and the total voter turnout was 76.1 percent. Of them,

The Karnataka assembly election this year was a three-cornered contest with BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in the fray.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 "others", while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.

Of the registered voters, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 69.9 percent.