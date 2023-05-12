Bellary City Election Results | It's Reddy vs Reddy vs Reddy in this constituency

Bellary city Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Nara Bharath Reddy from Congress, Anil Lad from JD(S) and Gali Somashekhara Reddy of BJP are battling it out for the Ballari constituency in this year's Karnataka Assembly Election.

Bellary City is a constituency in Central Karnataka's Bellary district. The constituency's history is marred by the expulsion of G Janardhan Reddy, a mining tycoon and brother of the incumbent MLA G Somashekara Reddy, who was banished from Bellary last year by the Supreme Court due to multiple CBI cases.

These legal proceedings followed revelations by the Karnataka Lokayukta, which exposed Janardhan Reddy's alleged involvement in a mining scandal and ultimately contributed to the Congress party's victory in the 2013 elections for this seat.

Somashekara Reddy, the victorious candidate in 2018, is determined to secure another term in the face of growing anti-incumbency sentiments. However, the electoral fortunes of both Somashekara and Bharath have recently suffered a setback with the emergence of a new political entity, the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha. Spearheaded by Janardhan Reddy and his wife Aruna Laxmi, this party has entered the electoral race, employing the symbol of a football, and highlighting Janardhan's "development" legacy from his previous stint as a BJP minister.