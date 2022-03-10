Balha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Balha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Balha is an assembly constituency in the Baharaich district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Balha legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Balha was won by Akshayvaralal of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Kiran Bharti.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Savitri Bai Fule.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Akshayvaralal garnered 104135 votes, securing 51.46 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 46616 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.04 percent.

The total number of voters in the Balha constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.