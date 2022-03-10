Baldev Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Baldev Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Baldev is an assembly constituency in the Mathura district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Baldev legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

https://www.cnbctv18.com/assembly-elections/uttar-pradesh-election-result/constituency/baldev-constituency-s24a085/

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Baldev was won by Pooran Prakash of the BJP. He defeated RLD's Niranjan Singh Dhangar. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by RLD's Pooran Prakash.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pooran Prakash garnered 88411 votes, securing 38.15 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13208 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.7 percent.

The total number of voters in the Baldev constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Baldev constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.