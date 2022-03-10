Balamau Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Balamau Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Balamau is an assembly constituency in the Hardoi district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Balamau legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Balamau was won by Ram Pal Verma of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Neelu Satyarthi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Anil Verma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Pal Verma garnered 74917 votes, securing 39.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22888 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.17 percent.