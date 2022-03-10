Balachaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Balachaur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Balachaur is an assembly constituency in the Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Balachaur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Balachaur was won by Darshan Lal of the INC. He defeated SAD's Nand Lal.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Nand Lal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Darshan Lal garnered 49,558 votes, securing 42.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19,640 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.73 percent.

The total number of voters in the Balachaur constituency stands at 1,55,145 with 74,269 male voters and 80,869 female voters.