Bakshi Kaa Talab Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bakshi Kaa Talab Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Bakshi Kaa Talab Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Bakshi Kaa Talab constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Bakshi Kaa Talab is an assembly constituency in the Lucknow district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Bakshi Kaa Talab legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to track the Bakshi Kaa Talab results LIVE
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bakshi Kaa Talab was won by Avinash Trivedi of the BJP.
He defeated BSP's Nakul Dubey.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Gomti Yadav.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Avinash Trivedi garnered 96482 votes, securing 36.44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17584 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.64 percent.
