Bairia Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bairia Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bairia is an assembly constituency in the Balia district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Bairia legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ballia Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bairia was won by Surendra of the BJP. He defeated SP's Jay Prakash Anchal. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Jai Prakash Anchal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Surendra garnered 64868 votes, securing 40.02 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17077 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.53 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bairia constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Bairia constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.