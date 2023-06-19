'Bahut garmi hai' Nitish Kumar tells media on Uniform Civil Code

Bihar has reported 42 deaths in the past two days. Among the fatalities, 35 occurred at two hospitals in Patna where over 200 patients suffering from diarrhea and vomiting were being treated.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felt the heat on Sunday when reporters asked him questions on the Uniform Civil Code. The chief minister was out in the blazing sun to attend a function on the occasion of birth anniversary of Anugrah Narayan Singh, the state's first deputy chief minister.

After the function, the Janata Dal United leader marched towards the mediapersons, greeting them with the remark 'bahut garmi hai' (it is too hot).

"Bahut garmi hai...sab baat hoga baad mein, abhi bahut garmi hai. (It is very hot. We will talk on these matters later. It is very hot)," said Kumar.

A personal staff stood beside the chief minister, holding an umbrella over his head, as journalists questioned him on the Bharatiya Janata Party's fresh pitch for Uniform Civil Code.

Bihar has reported 42 deaths in the past two days. Among the fatalities, 35 occurred at two hospitals in Patna where over 200 patients suffering from diarrhea and vomiting were being treated.

Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degree Celsius on Saturday.

With inputs from PTI