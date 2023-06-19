CNBC TV18
'Bahut garmi hai' Nitish Kumar tells media on Uniform Civil Code

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 1:01:02 PM IST (Published)

Bihar has reported 42 deaths in the past two days. Among the fatalities, 35 occurred at two hospitals in Patna where over 200 patients suffering from diarrhea and vomiting were being treated.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felt the heat on Sunday when reporters asked him questions on the Uniform Civil Code. The chief minister was out in the blazing sun to attend a function on the occasion of birth anniversary of Anugrah Narayan Singh, the state's first deputy chief minister.

After the function, the Janata Dal United leader marched towards the mediapersons, greeting them with the remark 'bahut garmi hai' (it is too hot).
"Bahut garmi hai...sab baat hoga baad mein, abhi bahut garmi hai. (It is very hot. We will talk on these matters later. It is very hot)," said Kumar.
X