Bahraich Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bahraich Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bahraich is an assembly constituency in the Baharaich district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Bahraich legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bahraich was won by Anupma Jaiswal of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Rubab Sayeda.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Dr Waqar Ahmad Shah.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Anupma Jaiswal garnered 87479 votes, securing 41 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6702 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.14 percent.

