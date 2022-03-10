Baheri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Baheri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Baheri is an Assembly constituency in the Bareilly district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Baheri legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Baheri was won by Chhatra Pal Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Naseem Ahmad.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ataurrehman.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Chhatra Pal Singh garnered 1,08,846 votes, securing 43.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 42,837 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.29 percent.