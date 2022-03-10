  • Business News>
  • Bah Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bah Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Bah Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Bah constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Bah is an assembly constituency in the Agra district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Bah legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bah was won by Rani Pakshalika Singh of the BJP.
She defeated BSP's Madhusudan Sharma.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Raja Mahendra Aridaman Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Rani Pakshalika Singh garnered 80567 votes, securing 41.79 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23140 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12 percent.
The total number of voters in the Bah constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
