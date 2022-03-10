Baghpat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Baghpat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Baghpat is an assembly constituency in the Baghpat district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Baghpat legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Baghpat was won by Yogesh Dhama of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Ahmed Hameed.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Hemlata Chaudhary.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Yogesh Dhama garnered 92566 votes, securing 46.61 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31360 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.79 percent.

The total number of voters in the Baghpat constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.