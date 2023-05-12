Bagepalli Election Results LIVE: Will SN Subba Reddy retain his seat?

The Bagepalli Assembly constituency falls under the Tumkur district of Karnataka State. The winning party in this constituency will have a significant impact on the political landscape of Karnataka.

Bagepalli, is a legislative assembly constituency in Chikkaballapur district of Southern Karnataka, falling under the the Chikkballapur parliamentary constituency. Bagepalli witnessed a direct contest between the incumbent BJP and the principal opposition Congress, with Nagaraj Reddy from JD (S) vs SN Subba Reddy from INC vs C Muniraju from BJP. Counting of the votes will begin on May 13 at 8 am. The winning party must secure 113 out of the 224 seats to form the government in Karnataka.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, SN Subba Reddy (Chinnakayalapalli) of the Congress won the constituency, defeating GV Sreeramareddy of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by a margin of 14,013 votes. The Congress party also emerged victorious in this constituency in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, with a lead of 30,755 votes (20.44%), obtaining 44.01% of the total votes cast. The voter turnout in that year was 85.55%.

