Bagalkot Election Results | Congress emerges victorious defeating AAP candidate Ramesh R Badnur 

Veerabhadrayya Charantimath had won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate Hullappa Yamanappa Meti by a margin of 15,934 votes.

Congress candidate Hullappa Yamanappa Meti has emerged victorious from Bagalkot assembly constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ramesh R Badnur.

Bagalkot is an Assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste in the Mumbai Karnataka region of the state. It is a part of the Bagalkot parliamentary constituency. The constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.9 percent and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.86 percent.

There are a total of 2.26 lakh voters, including 1.13 lakh males and 1.12 lakh females. The estimated literacy rate in the district is 68.82 percent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded sitting MLA Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot in Karnataka Assembly election 2023.

Charantimath is one of the most popular BJP leaders in the region and the BJP is also betting big on his strong following in the district. In 2018, he had secured a landslide victory after receiving 53.03 percent of the total votes polled, while the Congress candidate got 43.17 percent votes.

The Bagalkot Assembly constituency in Bagalkot district usually witnesses a direct fight between the BJP and Congress. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the contest will once again be between BJP’s Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and Hullappa Yamanappa Meti of Congress.

Charantimath has also won from the seat in the 2004 and 2008 elections. This time, the seat will witness a new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party’s Ramesh Badanur. JD(S) has given a ticket to former senior Congress leader Devaraja Patil, who joined the party ahead of the elections.

The Karnataka Assembly elections saw the participation of a total of 5.23 crore voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80 and 16,976 are above the age of 100.

So, the Election Commission of India made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in order to improve the turnout in the state.

Over 9.58 lakh first time voters exercised their franchise in Karnataka Assembly election. Voting for all 224 Assembly seats was held on May 10 and the final results will be announced on May 13.