Veerabhadrayya Charantimath had won this seat in 2018, defeating Congress candidate Hullappa Yamanappa Meti by a margin of 15,934 votes.

Bagalkot is an Assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste in the Mumbai Karnataka region of the state. It is a part of the Bagalkot parliamentary constituency. The constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.9 percent and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.86 percent.

There are a total of 2.26 lakh voters, including 1.13 lakh males and 1.12 lakh females. The estimated literacy rate in the district is 68.82 percent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded sitting MLA Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot in Karnataka Assembly election 2023.