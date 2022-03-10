Badrinath Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Badrinath Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Badrinath is an assembly constituency in the Chamoli district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Badrinath legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Badrinath was won by Mahendra Bhatt of the BJP. He defeated INC's Rajendra Singh Bhandari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Rajendra Singh Bhandri.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mahendra Bhatt garnered 29,676 votes, securing 46.8 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5,634 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.89 percent.

The total number of voters in the Badrinath constituency stands at 1,02,237 with 52,684 male voters and 49,551 female voters.