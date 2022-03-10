Badlapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Badlapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Badlapur is an assembly constituency in the Jaunpur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Badlapur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Badlapur was won by Ramesh Chandra Mishra of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Lalji Yadava. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Om Prakash 'Baba' Dubey.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ramesh Chandra Mishra garnered 60237 votes, securing 31.61 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2372 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.24 percent.

The total number of voters in the Badlapur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Badlapur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.