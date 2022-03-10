  • Business News>
  • Badaun Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Badaun Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Badaun Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Badaun constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Badaun is an Assembly constituency in the Budaun district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh . The Badaun legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Badaun Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Badaun was won by Mahesh Chandra Gupta of the BJP. He defeated SP's Abid Raza Khan.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Abid Raza Khan.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, Mahesh Chandra Gupta garnered 87,314 votes, securing 41.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16,467 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.74 percent.
