In 2018, the BJP candidate B Sreeramulu emerged victorious in this constituency by defeating the JD(S) candidate Hanamant B. Mavinamarad. B Sreeramulu secured 65,903 votes, while Hanamant B. Mavinamarad received only 24,484 votes.

Badami, located in Karnataka, is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency and is part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress' BB Chimmanakatti won the seat in the Karnataka assembly election 2023 by a margin of 9,700 votes from Badami, leaving Shanthagouda Thirthgouda Patil of BJP far behind.

In the current elections, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) has chosen Hanumanthappa B. Mavinamarad as its candidate.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections, the INC won this seat with a margin of 15,113 votes (10.87%), obtaining 41.31% of the total votes polled. The voter turnout in 2013 was recorded at 70.71% for this constituency.

The constituency has a total of 214,834 eligible voters, which includes general voters, non-resident Indian (NRI) voters, and service voters. Among the general voters, there are 108,524 males, 106,294 females, and 16 individuals from other genders. The constituency has a gender ratio of 97.95 and an approximate literacy rate of 69%.