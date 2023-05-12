Badami Election Results | Triangular contest between Congress, BJP, and JD(S) to ensue

Badami Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | In 2018, the BJP candidate B Sreeramulu emerged victorious in this constituency by defeating the JD(S) candidate Hanamant B. Mavinamarad. B Sreeramulu secured 65,903 votes, while Hanamant B. Mavinamarad received only 24,484 votes.

Badami, located in Karnataka, serves as a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency and is part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. In the current election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Shantha Gowda Patil, the Indian National Congress (INC) has given its ticket to Bheemasen B. Chimmannakatti, and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) has chosen Hanumanthappa B. Mavinamarad as its candidate.

In the previous election held in 2018, the BJP candidate B Sreeramulu emerged victorious in this constituency by defeating the JD(S) candidate Hanamant B. Mavinamarad. B Sreeramulu secured 65,903 votes, while Hanamant B. Mavinamarad received only 24,484 votes.