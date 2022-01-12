Backstory: Uttar Pradesh saga of re-transition to single-party governments

Eclipse on the political fortunes of the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh began in the last decade of the last century as the decision of Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh to implement the Mandal Commission report altered the dynamics in the state like never before.

Although implementation of the Mandal Commission began during PM P V Narasimha Rao Government in early 1990s, the decision taken by the Raja of Manda, moniker for VP Singh empowered the other backward classes who sought greater political representation in the power structure.

1989-1991

In the 1989 elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav took the lead in the race for the Chief Minister of the Janata Dal and after the exit of VP Singh National Front government in Delhi, Yadav joined the Janata Dal faction of Chandra Shekhar and continued in office with the Congress supporting the UP Government from the outside. The arrangement ended after Congress decided to terminate the agreement and governments of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Chandra Shekhar at the Centre collapsed.

With agitations around Mandal report building up during VP Singh’s tenure, the BJP under Advani decided to undertake a Rath Yatra in furtherance of its Hindutva agenda lending support for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Over the next few years, Mulayam Singh Yadav crafted an image of being pro-Muslim and founded the Samajwadi Party to occupy the space Congress was loosing.

By 1991, the Ram Temple agitation gained momentum and in the elections for the 11th Assembly, BJP swept to power with Kalyan Singh , an OBC leader from Lodh community becoming the Chief Minister. The tenure of the government was short-lived. In the wake of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, the Centre dismissed BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party join hands in 1993

The 1993 elections threw up a Hung Assembly and SP under Mulayam Singh Yadav entered into an unique power-sharing arrangement with the Bahujan Samaj Party of Kanshi Ram. Founded in 1984, the BSP emerged as the voice of Dalits and shook hands with the OBC party of Yadav changing political equations. Relations with the SP slid and accentuated after the Guest House attack incident in which supporters of the SP attacked a BSP meeting. The animosity over this grew over the years and both parties became sworn rivals. The differences were buried ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Behanji, as Mayawati is called, agreed for a tie-up with the SP under Akhilesh Yadav.

Mayawati at the helm again

Having walked out of the arrangement in 1995, the BSP found a new partner in BJP, which decided to support the party with Mayawati as the Chief Minister. In a state where a fifth of the population are Dalits, Mayawati’s assumption of office injected confidence in this section of underprivileged and oppressed. Over the next few years, anointed as a successor by Kanshi Ram, Mayawati became the undisputed leader of the partyThe government did not last long but it changed the political landscape, whose effect is still experienced.

A shaky 1996-2007 decade

The 1996 Lok Sabha elections threw up a fractured mandate and the United Front government under HD Deve Gowda assumed office as the Prime Minister with Mulayam Singh Yadav as his Defence Minister. In UP assembly elections that followed, the BSP fought on 300 seats in alliance with the Congress that contested on the remaining 125 but the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, short of a majority by some 40 seats. Congress attempts to install Mayawati with support of the SP was resisted and the state came under President’s Rule, lifted after the BSP and BJP arrived at a power sharing pact.

It allowed Mayawati to become Chief Minister for six months and after transfer of power to Kalyan Singh, the BSP withdrew support charging the Chief Minister orders rescinded her government’s decision favouring Dalits. Kalyan Singh government survived by engineering a split in BSP and Congress with rebels floating Janatantrik BSP and Loktantrik Congress, respectively.

In a sideshow, during February 1998 when the country was in the midst of general elections, Governor Romesh Bhandari dismissed Kalyan Singh government and swore in Congress legislator Jagdambika Pal. However, on the intervention of the court a floor test was conducted and Kalyan Singh reinstated as the Chief Minister. The drama lasted two days.

However, after two years, Kalyan Singh fell out with the central leadership, which replaced him with Ram Prakash Gupta, known for his proximity with then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. However, Gupta's reputation as an administrator took a beating and to arrest the decline, the BJP handed over the reins of government to Rajnath Singh. His attempt to expand the party base could not bring in the desired results in the 2002 elections. The state too underwent a geographical change after formation of Uttrakhand and with strength of 403 Assembly.

Mayawati and Mulayam alternate till 2007

Fractured verdict once again allowed Mayawati to become the Chief Minister with the help of BJP. In about a year, that arrangement gave way after problems surfaced afresh and Mulayam Singh Yadav split the BSP to run the government until elections of 2007.

Return of single-party governments 2007-2017

After decades of unsteady coalitions, people of the Uttar Pradesh began handing a mandate to a single party. After the death of Kanshi Ram, the party now run by Mayawati worked on an experiment that began ahead of 2002 polls. The BSP drafted forward caste Brahmin community’s support by granting party tickets. This time the combination gave the party a clear majority. Mayawati exhibited her strong administrative skills but by 2012, the SP was rearing to bounce back.

The SP that acquired a reputation of being a party where its members literally flexed muscles, began to reinvent itself with Mulayam Singh Yadav grooming his son, Akhilesh Yadav . The seasoned warrior’s acumen and raw energy of the young Akhilesh offering freebies for the youth and allowance for the unemployed worked and the party won a majority.

The SP government's five-year tenure ended around the time the country was in the midst of a Modi-wave and the BJP under the Modi-Amit Shah leadership set up a new benchmark of campaign backed by deep outreach strategy. The basis for this was laid well before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Shah parked himself in the state to build a coalition through pacts with smaller parties representing various communities. This combined with welfare policies of the Central government gave the BJP a landslide victory and brought to fore Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister.

— KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The views expressed are personal.