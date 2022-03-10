Bachhrawan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bachhrawan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bachhrawan is an assembly constituency in the Rae Bareli district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bachhrawan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bachhrawan was won by Ram Naresh Rawat of the BJP. He defeated INC's Shahab Sharan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ram Lal Akela.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Naresh Rawat garnered 65,324 votes, securing 32.97 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22,309 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.26 percent.