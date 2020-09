Reading the 2000-page verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in Lucknow on Wednesday, Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge SK Yadav acquitted all 32 accused, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others. The court based its verdict on the lack of strong evidence and that the incident was not pre-planned. A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes the court's judgment on the 1992 Babri Mosque demolition case and says, justice has been won.

BJP leader Ram Madhav welcomes the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict, saying victory has triumphed. He says, the acquittal in the RJB conspiracy case was long overdue and asks everyone to welcome the judgement.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits BJP veteran LK Advani's house to meet the leader at the time of the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict today.

All accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by the Special CBI court in Lucknow, says a News18 report. The leaders present at the site during the demolition were trying to stop the mob and not incite them. Stones pelting started from behind the disputed structure, it added. Ashok Singhal wanted to keep the structure safe because it had statues of Hindu deities, says Judge SK Yadav in the 1992 Babri Mosque demolition case hearing today, the report said.

As Judge SK Yadav begins reading out the brief of the case, the court observes that the evidences against the accused are not strong enough and the Babri Mosque demolition incident was not preplanned.

L K Advani and MM Joshi, accused in the Babri Mosque demolition case, join the court hearing through video-conferencing, says a News18 report. Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attend proceedings via video conferencing, as the court is set to announce verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case, it adds.

Judge SK Yadav begins to dictate the 2,000-page order in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharati may appear through videoconferencing, says News18 report. All 26 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, except Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh and Satish Pradhan have entered the court for the hearing, says News18 report.

A total of six accused including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti will not appear physically in the court for the hearing today. They may appear through video-conferencing though to hear the verdict. They will also give undertakings before the Special judge to abide with every order of the court.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says, waiting for the court's verdict on the Babri demolition case, according to a News18 report. There is no importance of the case once the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan was done in August , the news website quoted him as saying.

Security enhanced around special CBI court in Lucknow ahead of the verdict in the Babri Masjid Demolition case.

