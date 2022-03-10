Babina Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Babina Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Babina is an assembly constituency in the Jhansi district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Babina legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Babina was won by Rajeev Singh Parichha of the BJP. He defeated SP's Yashpal Singh Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Krishna Pal Singh Rajpoot.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajeev Singh Parichha garnered 96713 votes, securing 42.02 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16837 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.32 percent.