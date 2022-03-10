Baberu Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Baberu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Baberu is an assembly constituency in the Banda district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Baberu legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Banda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Baberu was won by Chandrapal Kushwaha of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Kiran Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Vishambhar Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chandrapal Kushwaha garnered 76187 votes, securing 39.29 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22301 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.5 percent.