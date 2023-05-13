Babaleshwar Election Results Highlights | INC's M B Patil triumphs over BJP's Vijaykumar Patil

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Mallanagoud Basanagoud Patil of the INC won the seat, defeating Vijayakumar Sidramgouda Patil of the JDS by a margin of 29,715 votes, which was 17.31 percent of the total votes cast in the constituency.

INC member M B Patil secured a victory in the election with a total of 74,950 votes, equivalent to 52.2 percent of the total votes cast. He emerged as the winner, defeating his closest rival, Vijaykumar (Vijaykumar) Patil from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Babaleshwar is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) and Bijapur district in Karnataka. It is a part of Bijapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

As per the Delimitation Commission report of 2008, the Babaleshwar Assembly constituency has a Scheduled Caste population estimated to be 21.46 percent and a Scheduled Tribe population estimated to be 1.37 percent. The literacy rate of the district where this constituency is located is estimated to be 67.15 percent, according to the 2011 Census of India.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the constituency had a total of 2,09,117 eligible electors. Among them, 1,06,470 were male, 1,02,636 were female, and 11 voters were registered as third gender.

The gender ratio of the electorate in Babaleshwar constituency in 2023 is 964 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the total number of eligible electors was 2,09,117. Among them, 1,07,819 were male, 1,03,950 were female, and 10 electors were registered as third gender.

The INC had a vote share of 57.29 percent in this seat in 2018.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

This year, three parties are vying for power in Karnataka. The BJP is focused on retaining its hold on the state, while the Congress is determined to recapture the seats it lost in the previous election. Additionally, Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has confidently stated that his party will secure a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

There are a total of 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 fall in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883. The Election Commission of India said it has identified sensitive booths where it will deploy a three-pronged approach.

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, which includes 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders.