Babaleshwar Election Results LIVE | INC's M B Patil triumphs over BJP's Vijaykumar Patil

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 13, 2023 2:55:37 PM IST (Updated)

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Mallanagoud Basanagoud Patil of the INC won the seat, defeating Vijayakumar Sidramgouda Patil of the JDS by a margin of 29,715 votes, which was 17.31 percent of the total votes cast in the constituency.

INC member M B Patil secured a victory in the election with a total of 74,950 votes, equivalent to 52.2 percent of the total votes cast. He emerged as the winner, defeating his closest rival, Vijaykumar (Vijaykumar) Patil from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Babaleshwar is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha, situated in the Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) and Bijapur district in Karnataka. It is a part of Bijapur (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.
As per the Delimitation Commission report of 2008, the Babaleshwar Assembly constituency has a Scheduled Caste population estimated to be 21.46 percent and a Scheduled Tribe population estimated to be 1.37 percent. The literacy rate of the district where this constituency is located is estimated to be 67.15 percent, according to the 2011 Census of India.
