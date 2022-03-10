  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • Babaganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Babaganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Babaganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Babaganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Mini

Babaganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Babaganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Babaganj is an assembly constituency in the Pratapgarh district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Babaganj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to know Babaganj election results LIVE
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Babaganj was won by Vinod Kumar of the IND. He defeated BJP's Pawan Kumar.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Vinod Kumar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Vinod Kumar garnered 87778 votes, securing 52.26 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 37160 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.12 percent.
Tags